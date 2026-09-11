Sunday storm to bring active weather to Montana

MISSOULA — A storm system is on its way from the Pacific Ocean to Montana which will bring rain and mountain snow. This center of low pressure is set to arrive on Sunday.

Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the 50s in northern Montana to the 70s and southern Montana.

Recent trends in model data indicate a shift of the track of the low pressure system further north. Here is what remains the same and what changes with the forecast...

The heaviest rain remains on track to fall in northwest Montana, where 0.25" to 1.25" is possible for a lot of the area. But with the center of low being positioned further north, expect generally less precipitation further south in the state.

I would still expect Sunday to be a wetter and colder day. Temperatures will only reach highs in the 50s and 60s for most lower elevation locations.

Snow is still expected to fall to about 7000 feet early Monday morning in the mountains of Glacier, the Rocky Mountain Front, the Missions, and the Bitterroot. I am forecasting between 1 and 3 inches in the highest peaks.

Wind will pick up east of the divide on Monday. Gusts could reach between 30 and 50 MPH as out storm system moves out. Lighter winds are expected west of the Divide.

Drier and warmer weather is expected after Monday of next week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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