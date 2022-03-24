T-shirts and flip flops in weekend forecast

MISSOULA — High pressure moves back in this weekend, and you know what that means!

Temperatures skyrocket into the 70s once again.

Friday and Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, the day the ridge will be strongest, we will be in the 70s once again!

Highs Wednesday in Missoula reached the low 70s which was the first time this year.

Highs Wednesday in Kalispell reached the 60s which was also the first time this year.

Early next week a trough moves in and a cooler and wetter weather pattern start us off next week.