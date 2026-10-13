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Temperatures getting warmer as a ridge builds

Highs approaching the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday
PM Weather 10/13/26
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MISSOULA — We expect temperatures to warm a few degrees each day as a ridge of high pressure builds over the western United States as out trough of low pressure departs.

Patchy fog is liley to form in the mornings over the next few days as light wind, cold air, and mostly clear skies are expected.

Stronger winds will return to the forecast on Saturdya when a dry cold front moves through our area. Gusts are looking to reach around 30 to 40 MPH

Our next shot at rain and mountain snow appears to come in around Tuesday of next week. Exact details are still a few days out, but the pattern is looking cooler and stormier at this time.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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