The aurora borealis will be visible again Wednesday night!

For the fourth straight night, the aurora borealis will be visible throughout all of Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., including here in Montana!

The northern lights have been putting on a show this week, and that show continues tonight.

In Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, with the cloud cover increasing as the night goes on.

This means that the viewing of the northern lights should be pretty good tonight, especially during the first half of the night.

There is no best time to see the northern lights is tonight as it will come down to when the substorms occur, but the lights should be visible off-and-on throughout the night.

In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible and have a clear view of the northern horizon.

Two good resources for knowing when the aurora borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.