Thick smoke causing early week air quality issues

MISSOULA — Smoke has really filled in over the last couple of days as fires in Oregon saw increased activity over the weekend. Smoke will continue to bring in unhealthy air to the region through the rest of the week with southwest flow still locked in place.

Several fires like the Elder 1 and North Fork may cause even more smoke impacts to nearby communities as smoke settles at nighttime.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s through most of this week. High temperatures do have the potential to be slightly cooler if thicker smoke comes through, blocking out some of the sun's radiation.

We will remain dry and mostly sunny through the rest of the week. A storms or two may pop over the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Temperatures will be the hottest on Saturday, maxing out near the triple digits yet again. But a torugh moves into the region on Sunday, bringing cooler weather. Afternoon temerpatures may only reach the 70s and 80s by the beginning of next week.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

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