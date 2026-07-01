Thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours to southwest Montana

THURSDAY, JULY 2ND: Patchy fog may form in the morning. Most areas will be dry under mostly sunny conditions. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially in the mountains of southwest Montana. Highs reach the 70s again. As temperatures continue to warm, expect a bit of a rise in river levels in southwest Montana. We expect river levels to stay below flood stage.
FRIDAY, JULY 3RD: Showers and thunderstorms will form east of the divide. Western Montana could see a stray shower or thunderstorms pop up, but we will mainly be under mostly sunny conditions. Highs reach the 70s and low 80s.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: The Fourth of July looks dry and warm in western Montana. Highs should reach the low 80s under mostly clear skies.
SUNDAY, JULY 5TH: Another sunny and warm day is expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s.
LONG-RANGE FORECAST: We stay mostly dry and warm through next week. Scattered thunderstorms will be around southwest Montana on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:
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Missoula Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 102 (1924)
Low: 36 (1979)
AVG: 80/49
Kalispell Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 95 (1924)
Low: 32 (1973)
AVG: 77/46
Hamilton Temperature Records Tomorrow:
High: 98 (1986)
Low: 35 (1979)
AVG: 79/48