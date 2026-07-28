MISSOULA — Hot, dry, and smoky conditions will persist across the region this week, with the thickest smoke continuing to impact visibility and air quality. Southwest Montana remains volatile enough to trigger isolated, dry thunderstorms each evening, bringing dangerous lightning and unpredictable outflow winds with little to no rain. A stronger wave of energy arrives Thursday evening, raising the threat for severe dry storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Weather conditions take a turn heading into the weekend as a Pacific trough pushes a dry cold front through the area, bringing elevated fire weather concerns and widespread wind. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph on Friday, ramping up to 30 to 40 mph on Saturday, with northwest Montana and the Continental Divide potentially seeing gusts up to 50 mph into Sunday. Outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for hazardous winds that could blow down tree branches and block backcountry roads. On the bright side, the front will finally snap the recent heatwave, dropping temperatures 8 to 12 degrees for a much-needed few days of cooler weather.