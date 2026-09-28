If you are looking for rain, you can take an extended break after Sunday night

MISSOULA — A chance of rain this evening is the one thing to watch before a quiet stretch settles in. There's about a 45% chance of some precipitation before 9 p.m. No measurable accumulation is expected, so this is more of a "keep an eye on the sky" situation than a reason to cancel plans. Overnight, clouds linger and temperatures ease into the mid-to-upper 40s, with light winds keeping things calm.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns and highs climb to near 70°, which is a few degrees above the seasonal average for late September. Breezy westerly winds develop through the afternoon, but nothing disruptive.

TUESDAY

Pleasant in the upper 60s, though clouds mix back in and winds pick up again, especially across northwest Montana where gusts could be significant over the higher terrain near the Divide. Closer to Missoula, Tuesday night stays cloudy with lows holding in the mid-to-upper 40s, which is notably warmer than the typical upper 30s for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY

A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 60s, right on par with the seasonal norm, and a slight chance of light rain mainly in the mountains to the north and west.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The extended pattern turns increasingly warm and dry as we head into the first week of October. Thursday kicks off a stretch of above-normal temperatures, with highs near 70°F and climbing to the mid-70s by Friday, running roughly 10°F above what's typical for early October.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

That warmth carries through the weekend, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s Saturday and Sunday, and confidence is building for an even more pronounced ridge to settle over the Northern Rockies beyond that, potentially pushing temperatures well above average into mid-October. Dry conditions are expected throughout, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.