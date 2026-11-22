MISSOULA — A cold front pushed its way over Montana and Wyoming late Friday and Saturday, and it delivered another round of light to moderate snow. It wasn't heavy for most, but it was enough to create some icy spots on roads and sidewalks. With temperatures well below freezing for the time being, be sure to drive and walk carefully. Lows tonight will be mainly in the teens by Sunday morning, with a few single digits and lower 20s possible.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Rocky Mountains on Sunday, but a small wave of energy will still crash into that ridge over western Montana. It will bring another round of light to moderate snow showers to mainly western Montana on Sunday, but amounts will be lower for most areas than the snow we already received. Monday will quieter, but still chilly. Lows both days will be mainly in the teens, with highs mainly in the 30s on Sunday/Monday.

The ridge will rebound over the northern and central Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday. but a deep trough will also be forming over the West Coast. That trough will move inland, and it will approach us by Thanksgiving Day Thursday. At this time, it appears that trough will split as it moves inland, so we won't get most of it, but there will be a chance for rain and snow showers on Thanksgiving Day, much of which will fall in the western half of Montana. Be safe!