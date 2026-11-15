KPAX Missoula Area Weather: Isolated showers Sunday; more rain and snow coming

MISSOULA — Much of the region continued to have milder than average weather for mid-November on Saturday, although far western Montana did get some light rain showers and mountain snow showers as a weak disturbance moved over the northern Rockies. We can expect decreasing clouds tonight with more clouds west of the Divide than east, and most lows will stay around 10 degrees warmer than average Sunday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will remain in control of most of the weather in Montana and Wyoming on Sunday, although isolated showers will still fall west of the Divide, and most highs will stay well above average. A Pacific trough will begin pushing inland on Sunday, and that will increase our cloud cover from west to east on Monday. Far western Montana will have some rain and snow on Monday, but most of the area will wait a bit longer.

Tuesday and early Wednesday that disturbance will push over the northern Rockies, and it will bring cooler air, which will change much of the rain to snow Tuesday into early Wednesday. That storm, however, is not looking as potent now as it was, so amounts of rain and snow look to be limited, and many areas in the east will stay warm enough to get only rain. Thursday will be a quieter day with limited snow shower activity by next Friday.