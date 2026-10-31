KPAX Missoula Area Weather: Rain and mountain snow as we "fall back" on Sunday

MISSOULA — Halloween Saturday was a cooler than average day for most of Montana and Wyoming as clouds and a few light showers continued to move over the northern Rockies. We will have a few light showers possible during trick-or-treating time tonight, but amounts will be light, and many won't receive any rain until Sunday. Don't forget to move your clocks back an hour tonight before bed, as we return to Standard Time beginning on Sunday!

Our next storm is already moving into our region, and we'll have a better chance for rain and mountain snow on Sunday, with highs mainly in the 40s and lower 50s. Low clouds and fog will remain in north-central Montana, where a Dense Fog Advisory will last until noon on the first day of November. This storm will continue moving eastward through the day on Monday, and our sky will gradually clear from west to east as the showers end.

Tuesday will be a drier day for everyone with more sunshine and more seasonable highs. A small disturbance will quickly move over the northern Rockies late Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will likely only bring more clouds and little else. Thursday will also be another in-between day for many with some showers developing in the west. We'll have another chance for rain and mountain snow next Friday and Saturday will falling highs.