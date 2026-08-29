KPAX Missoula Area Weather: Storms ending this evening with gusty wind on Sunday

MISSOULA — A trough of low pressure and its cold front are currently making their way over western Montana late Saturday afternoon, and the entire storm system will continue to push to the east late tonight through Sunday. A Flood Watch will be in effect for the Yellowstone Park area through Sunday morning, and Fort Peck Reservoir will have a Lake Wind Advisory most of Sunday.

We can expect a line of showers and thunderstorms to continue to make its way over Montana and Wyoming from late Saturday afternoon though the overnight hours and exit the state by Sunday afternoon to the east. Western and central Montana will have rain showers and thunderstorms this evening and early Sunday, while eastern Montana and Wyoming will have them in the afternoon.

Our sky will clear and temperatures will cool to below average levels Sunday afternoon, and the post-frontal wind will be gusty for many areas. Monday will be much brighter with lingering breezes, but the wind will not be as strong. Another wave will bring a few chances for rain showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll likely have more wind than rain late next week.