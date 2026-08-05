KPAX Missoula Area Weather: The warming trend continues, along with haze & smoke

MISSOULA — If it wasn't for the haze and smoke that we have been dealing with in western Montana recently, we've had some very nice weather for early August. Our overall weather pattern has not changed, so we can expect a fairly clear sky tonight along with more haze and smoke, and lows will be a little cooler than average, but comfortable for sleeping. Lows will range from the mid and upper 30s to the mid and upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday will bring a continuation of our current warming trend as a strong ridge of high pressure remains over the central and southern Rockies, and a trough of low pressure is stuck over southern Canada. That will keep our weather dry and warmer than average, but we'll also have the wildfire smoke to our west funneled our direction for the time being. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s both days.

A weak cold front will try to push southward from Canada this weekend, but it won't have any significant moisture with it, and it will only cool us down modestly. This weekend and the first half of next week we can expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for the entire region, with no good chances for significant precipitation. We will have a minor cooling trend from Saturday through Wednesday, but it will still be quite warm.