Monday brings a bit of a lull, but more heat and storms are waiting later in the week

MONTANA — A smoky and hot stretch continues across Montana to start the week, with elevated fire weather concerns. A brief cool down arrives Monday behind a cold front, but heat quickly rebounds midweek as monsoonal moisture returns, bringing daily chances for thunderstorms, localized flooding, and occasional severe weather.

SUNDAY EVENING

Smoke from Pacific Northwest wildfires continues to create hazy skies across much of Montana. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, primarily across southwest and southeast Montana, where a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Breezy west winds across central and northern Montana will also elevate fire weather concerns.

MONDAY

A cold front sweeps south through the state, bringing cooler temperatures, breezy north to northeast winds, and mostly dry conditions. Highs generally fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Smoke and haze may linger, though shifting winds could improve air quality in some areas while bringing new smoke into others. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms remain possible, mainly near the Canadian border and over northeast Montana.

TUESDAY

Monsoonal moisture begins increasing across western and southern Montana while temperatures start climbing again. Clouds and scattered showers may develop over western and northwestern Montana, though rainfall amounts will initially remain light in many locations. Thunderstorm chances increase during the afternoon, especially near the mountains. Highs return into the 90s across much of the state.

WEDNESDAY

A more active summer pattern develops statewide as moisture deepens and daily thunderstorm chances expand. Storms may produce heavy rainfall, particularly across western, central, and southwest Montana where atmospheric moisture levels approach twice the normal amount for mid-July. Localized flash flooding becomes a concern in areas that receive repeated storms. Temperatures remain hot, generally in the upper 80s and 90s.

THURSDAY

The combination of lingering monsoonal moisture and daytime heating supports another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of Montana. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, localized flooding, strong winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures stay well above normal, with many valleys reaching the 90s and portions of eastern Montana approaching the upper 90s.

FRIDAY

Heat intensifies statewide as upper-level high pressure strengthens. Temperatures may approach or exceed 100 degrees in eastern Montana, while 90s remain common elsewhere. Thunderstorm chances continue but become more isolated, with many storms capable of producing gusty winds and limited rainfall. Heat-related impacts become an increasing concern, especially across northeastern and eastern Montana.

SATURDAY

Very hot conditions continue, with widespread 90s and increasing potential for triple-digit temperatures across eastern and southeastern Montana. Thunderstorms remain possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening, but coverage is expected to remain scattered. Western and central Montana begin trending somewhat drier as the ridge shifts east, while increasing winds may raise fire weather concerns heading into the weekend.

SUNDAY

The hot pattern is expected to persist statewide. Eastern Montana may continue to experience temperatures near or above 100 degrees, while western and central areas hold in the 90s. Thunderstorm coverage should remain isolated to scattered, with localized heavy rain still possible where storms develop, but a gradual trend toward drier and windier conditions is anticipated across much of the state.