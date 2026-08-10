Smoke remains a serious concern. Hope is in the form a cool down.

MISSOULA — Persistent wildfire smoke will remain a major concern across western Montana through early week, with gradual improvements possible at times before a cooler and more unsettled pattern arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

MONDAY

Smoke continues to impact much of western Montana, with the thickest concentrations expected across northwest Montana, including the Flathead Valley and Kalispell area. Air quality and visibility may fluctuate through the day, though increasing winds could provide some localized improvement. Missoula and surrounding valleys will remain hazy with warm temperatures and dry conditions. Fire danger remains elevated, especially across drier locations.

TUESDAY

Warm, dry weather continues across western Montana. While smoke is present, mixing may lead to varying visibility and air quality through the day. Temperatures stay above seasonal averages from Missoula to Kalispell, with little in the way of precipitation. Overall, conditions remain favorable for ongoing fire weather concerns.

WEDNESDAY

A gradual pattern change begins as a disturbance approaches the Northern Rockies. Temperatures trend downward and winds shift, first across northwest Montana before expanding southward. Clouds increase through the day, and scattered showers and thunderstorms may begin developing by late afternoon and evening. The highest chances for precipitation favor areas near the Continental Divide.

THURSDAY

The coolest and most active day of the week arrives. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread across western Montana, including portions of the Missoula and Flathead valleys. The best opportunity for beneficial rainfall is expected along and near the Continental Divide, though scattered showers may develop farther west. Rainfall amounts will be uneven, with some communities receiving useful moisture while others see only brief showers.

FRIDAY

Cooler-than-normal temperatures linger across the region. A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible, particularly near the mountains, but overall activity begins to decrease compared to Thursday. Smoke impacts may lessen somewhat depending on rainfall coverage and local wind patterns.

SATURDAY

Temperatures begin a gradual rebound as southwesterly flow develops aloft. Most valley locations, including Missoula and Kalispell, will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible, though widespread rainfall is not anticipated.

SUNDAY

Seasonably warm conditions return across western Montana. Expect a typical late-summer pattern with partly sunny skies and isolated afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms, especially near higher terrain. While smoke may continue to affect some valleys at times, the overall weather pattern looks warmer and less active than the middle of the week.