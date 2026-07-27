We will see more smoke than clouds in the sky through the week

MISSOULA — Hot, smoky summer weather is locked in across western and southwest Montana through the week, with only isolated thunderstorm chances near Butte and southwest Montana. A cool down arrives late in the weekend, but dry conditions and wildfire concerns will persist.

MONDAY

Hot, dry, and smoky conditions continue across western and southwest Montana under a persistent high pressure ridge. Afternoon temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal, and smoke levels will fluctuate from day to day depending on fire activity across the Pacific Northwest. Most areas remain dry.

TUESDAY

Little change is expected as the ridge remains firmly in place. High temperatures stay well above average, and widespread dry weather continues. Smoke will remain a concern region-wide, with no clear signs of substantial improvement. Southwest Montana may see a few isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY

Monsoon moisture brushing southwest Montana brings the best chance of thunderstorms for the week, particularly around Butte and nearby southwest Montana communities during the afternoon and evening. Elsewhere, hot, dry, and smoky conditions continue with temperatures remaining several degrees above seasonal averages.

THURSDAY

Thunderstorm chances diminish, but the heat continues to build. Dry weather dominates while smoke lingers across the region. Temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal as the ridge strengthens overhead.

FRIDAY

The hottest conditions of the week develop as temperatures climb 10 to 15 degrees above average. Increasing southwest winds begin to develop as a trough approaches western Canada, creating elevated fire weather concerns. Conditions remain dry and smoky.

SATURDAY

Very warm to hot temperatures persist with gusty southwest winds continuing across much of the area. The approaching weather system begins weakening the ridge, but moisture remains absent. Fire weather concerns stay elevated due to the combination of heat, dry conditions, and wind.

SUNDAY

A dry cold front brings a noticeable cool down, with temperatures returning to near seasonal averages. Despite the relief from the heat, little to no precipitation is expected. Dry conditions and smoke concerns remain, though overall fire weather conditions may ease somewhat compared to late week.