Unseasonably warm temperatures expected over the next week

MISSOULA — Aside from a few areas of passing clouds this weekend, it will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s on Saturday, and mid 70s to low 80s on Sunday.

The warmth continues into next week, as Montana will be under a ridge of high pressure. Highs 10 to 20 degrees above the normal should be expected.

Low temperatures are still expected to dip into the 30s and low 40s in the valleys due to inversions. Morning temperatures will be warmer in the higher terrain.

The next hint at any precipitation appears to come next weekend.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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MTN

MTN