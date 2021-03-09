Warmer weather and more sunshine this week

MISSOULA — Things are warming up and drying out this week!

A few isolated snow showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Most snow will fall as flurries over isolated areas, so impacts are expected to be minimal to none.

High pressure builds in over the state.

We are looking at more sunshine and blue skies for the end of the week.

We are also on a warming trend.

Highs Wednesday top out in the mid to low 40s.

Throughout the week we warm up to the upper 40s and by the weekend, the 50s!

Snowmelt will continue, so areas susceptible to water collection are likely to refreeze overnight.

Otherwise, the sunny skies and warm weather will help dry off our roads from Monday’s snow showers, and roads will stay dry this week.

