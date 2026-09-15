Warmer weather returns Wednesday afternoon

MISSOULA — Beautiful, late summer weather returns tomorrow with mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds and a few light rain showers will pass through the northern part of the state tonight. By early tomorrow morning, most of that activity should be out of our region.

The next shot at active weather comes on Thursday afternoon with a cut-off low pressure system to our southwest. That will drive in moisture and warmer air to western Montana. Scattered thunderstorms will pop over southwest and west central Montana.

This pattern lasts into Friday. More showers and storms are possible over the area as we close out the week.

This storm system will be east of us by Saturday. We are expecting beautiful weekend weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

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MONTANA WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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MTN

MTN