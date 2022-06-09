Weather Forecast: 70s along with a few 80s Thursday

MISSOULA — Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in mid to upper 70s. A few 80s will even be possible as well.

Friday will remain warm (low to mid 70s) however, rain showers will once again develop during the afternoon. These will primarily be found across northwest Montana.

A low pressure system will bring in cooler temperatures along with rain showers for the weekend and to start next week. High temperatures drop from the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday into the upper 50s to low 60s Monday. Once again, what ever weekend plans you may have, be prepared for off and on rain showers through the weekend and into the start of next week.

