Weather Forecast: 70s Friday with changes into the weekend

MISSOULA — One more day of sunshine and warm temperatures as highs will again be in the 70s Friday.

Changes start tonight as an approaching cold front brings scattered rain showers to the forecast.

These scattered showers linger Saturday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The brunt of this weather system moves in Saturday night into Sunday. As the cold front passes through, valley rain and mountain snow will become more widespread with highs in the 40s to low 50s on Sunday.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the mountains around western Montana. The heaviest snow will fall in the higher elevations along the divide in northwest Montana.

Scattered showers linger into the start of next week with highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s.