Weather Forecast: 70s with scattered storms Wednesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a really nice day Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Thunderstorms return to the forecast this afternoon and evening. These storms will be most widespread along and south of I-90. For areas along and east of the divide, some storms could become strong with gusty winds and small hail.

Lewis

Expect mostly dry conditions Thursday and Friday, however, an isolated thunderstorm could still quickly pop up each afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and upper 70s to low 80s Friday.

Looking at warm and dry weather for the 4th of July Weekend with highs running anywhere from to low to upper 80s.