Weather Forecast: A bit cooler to start the week

MISSOULA — After a very mild and sunny weekend, we'll see a little change to start the week as a mostly dry cold front moves through western Montana this morning.

This front will bring more clouds, breezy winds and cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be mostly in the 60s Monday then 50s to low 60s Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up by mid week as high pressure returns.

Highs will be back in the 60s and 70s by Wednesday and continue there through the rest of the week.