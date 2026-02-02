Weather Forecast: A few light showers Monday

MISSOULA— High pressure retreats for just a bit today, allowing a weak system to bring some light valley rain and mountain snow.

Some patchy black ice will be possible this morning for areas that saw some rain last night and have temperatures around freezing. This will most likely be across Northwest Montana.

High pressure builds for the rest of the week lead to a very mild and dry weather pattern.

Highs will again be in the 40s on Tuesday, then warm into the 50s from Wednesday through Friday. This is around 15-20 degrees above normal.

The one thing we will have to watch for will be the return of those valley inversions bringing cooler air and fog to the lower elevations.

