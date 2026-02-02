Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: A few light showers Monday

High pressure retreats for just a bit today allowing for some very light mountain snow along with valley rain.
Week Ahead
Lewis
Week Ahead
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA— High pressure retreats for just a bit today, allowing a weak system to bring some light valley rain and mountain snow.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: A few light showers Monday

Some patchy black ice will be possible this morning for areas that saw some rain last night and have temperatures around freezing. This will most likely be across Northwest Montana.

High pressure builds for the rest of the week lead to a very mild and dry weather pattern.

Highs will again be in the 40s on Tuesday, then warm into the 50s from Wednesday through Friday. This is around 15-20 degrees above normal.

The one thing we will have to watch for will be the return of those valley inversions bringing cooler air and fog to the lower elevations.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader