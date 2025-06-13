Weather Forecast: A few showers continue tonight

MISSOULA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are popping up again around Western Montana this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain will be possible with the strongest storms, along with gusty winds and small hail.

We'll keep light rain showers in the forecast tonight into early Saturday morning, primarily impacting Northwest Montana.

Overall, looking at a nice weekend ahead with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few thunderstorms will continue primarily in the mountains.

Temperatures remain a few degrees above normal through next week with highs running in the 70s to low 80s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: