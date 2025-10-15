Weather Forecast: A few showers develop through the week

MISSOULA — A low pressure will track from south to north today, bringing the most widespread precipitation to locations along and south of the I-90 corridor and primarily east of the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

Expect clouds and some fog this morning with sunshine by the afternoon.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be pleasant Fall days with highs in the 50 along with a mix of sun and clouds over head. The only thing to watch here, is the chance for a few rain showers to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

A stronger system brings widespread rain to the valleys Sunday into Monday of next week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s Sunday then drop into the 40s to low 50s Monday.