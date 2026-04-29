Weather Forecast: A few showers linger Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will again be trending a few degrees warmer today compared to yesterday. This will allow highs to reach the mid 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. A few scattered showers will linger through the afternoon before clearing this evening.

High pressure builds to end the week leading to warm and dry weather Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday then upper 60s to low 70s by Friday.

Under this high pressure ridge temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend and the start of next week with highs ranging in the low to mid 70s.