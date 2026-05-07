Weather Forecast: A few showers Thursday

MISSOULA — A low pressure system brought some rain showers along with a few thunderstorms to northwest Montana last night. Expect light rain this morning primarily for areas along and east of the Flathead and Mission Valleys.

By this afternoon, once again areas along and east of the Flathead and Mission Valleys could see a few isolated thunderstorms develop. No strong storms are expected, however, heavy rain, small hail and lightning will be possible with those storms.

All other locations around western Montana today will be warm and dry with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, a fast moving cold front will bring a round of light rain Friday night into Saturday to areas along and east of the divide. West of the divide expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

High pressure will then quickly move back in Sunday allowing temperatures to return right back to the 70s and maybe even a few low 80s going into next week.