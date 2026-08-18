Weather Forecast: A few storms again Tuesday

MISSOULA — Tuesday will basically be a repeat of Monday with highs in the 80s along with a few isolated storms by the afternoon. Storms today look to be most widespread across northwest Montana with some storms capable of producing 50 mph wind gusts.

High pressure builds Wednesday and continues into Friday with dry and hot weather returning. The hottest days will be Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

A system will bring cooler weather along with a chance for a few storms by the weekend. Highs drop back into the 80s Saturday the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.