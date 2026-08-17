Weather Forecast: A few storms to start the week

MISSOULA — Mostly dry weather to start the week, however, a few isolated afternoon storms could once again develop Monday and Tuesday. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

High pressure builds by the middle and end of the week with hot temperatures returning to the forecast.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with upper 80s and low 90s expected Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures cool a bit for the weekend with our next system bringing thunderstorm chances back on Saturday. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s Saturday then upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.