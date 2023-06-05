Weather Forecast: A few strong thunderstorms Monday

MISSOULA — Showers and thunderstorms are starting to pick up this afternoon and will continue into the evening.

There is a slight chance, especially for west-central and southwest Montana along and east of the Divide to see a few strong storms develop with heavy rain, small hail and lightning possible.

Although not completely dry, other than a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The best chance for storms these days will be across southwest Montana.

Starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, models are showing a large area of low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest then remaining there for several days.

This pattern will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to all of the Northern Rockies to end the week and continue into the weekend. Models even hint at this wet pattern sticking around to start the following week.

