Weather Forecast: Active weather ahead of us this week

MISSOULA — There will be some travel impacts for that morning commute. Overnight, valleys have seen a mix of rain and snow, this could lead to some icy roads as you head out the door.

Scattered valley snow or rain/snow along with mountain snow continues through the day today. Mountain passes will pick up a few inches of snow through the day while valley accumulations stay light.

Our next weather system will bring some nice to snow to the mountains and valleys along the MT/ID border Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday morning. Snow amounts of 8"-to-15" will be possible in the mountains including Lookout Pass.

Valleys will be a little more hit or miss. Heavy snow will be possible close to the Idaho border, areas arond Troy, Yaak and Heron could see 4"-to-8" of snow while all other valley locations (Libby, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Plains, St. Regis) pick up around 1"-to-3".

While not currently in the Winter Storm Watch, these systems typically bring heavy snow to Lolo and Marias Passes as well with 6"-to-10" possible Tuesday - Wednesday.

Cool air moves in Thursday and Friday keeping snow showers in the forecast along with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, high pressure looks to make a return ending our active weather pattern and bringing a return of valley inversions and fog.