Weather Forecast: Active weather to end the week

MISSOULA — Precipitation briefly comes to an end this afternoon before picking up again Wednesday night through Friday.

The system for Thanksgiving will be a bit warmer bringing a wide range of precipitation.

Areas along and south of the I-90 corridor could see a mix of rain/snow or freezing rain on Thanksgiving morning before clearing with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Locations north of I-90 could see cold air linger in the valleys, bringing the chance for snow, rain/snow, or freezing rain. Northwest Montana will see precipitation linger through your Thanksgiving.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Glacier Region, Flathead and Mission Valleys, Seeley/Swan Valley, I-90 corridor east of Missoula and the Butte/Blackfoot Region Thursday night - Friday afternoon. Heavy snow could set up for these locations as the mild weather system interacts with cold air moving across the divide.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the I-90 corridor west of Missoula along with the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 11 pm Thursday - 5 pm Friday. These locations will see rain transition to snow Friday morning for the I-90 corridor and north and Friday afternoon for locations south of I-90. Snow amounts of 1"-to-3" will be possible along with quickly freezing roads as arctic air funnels in.

After all of this, we are still looking at cold temperatures for the weekend; however, models are now pushing the coldest air east of us. Right now, highs look to be in the low to mid-30s on Friday, then upper 20s to low 30s on Saturday and Sunday.