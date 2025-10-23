Weather Forecast: Another great Fall day ahead

MISSOULA — Sunshine and mild fall weather sticks around Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Our first of a series of weather systems arrives Saturday. Now this system is not overly strong, but it will bring an increase in clouds, breezy winds and a some rain showers Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday top out in the 50s.

It looks like our best chance for valley rain and mountain snow will be Saturday night into Sunday morning with more scattered showers into Sunday afternoon. Highs will drop into the 40s Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday morning a little snow may mix in for some our valleys, nothing major but just may see a few flakes here and there. Highs top out only in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday.

Models show this system quickly moving out with sunny skies and highs in the 50s again by the middle of next week.