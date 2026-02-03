Weather Forecast: Another high pressure ridge this week

MISSOULA — High pressure builds for the rest of the week lead to a very mild and dry weather pattern.

Highs will again be in the 40s on Tuesday, then warm into the 50s from Wednesday through Friday. This is around 15-20 degrees above normal.

The one thing we will have to watch for will be the return of those valley inversions bringing cooler air and fog to the lower elevations.

Looking at the weekend, another dry day is expected Saturday before the ridge begins to break down Sunday.

This will open the door for mountain snow showers along with valley rain/snow to return Sunday and that continues into Monday.