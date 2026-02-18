Weather Forecast: Arctic air and snow showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — Looking at some active weather today as an arctic air mass and snow moves into western Montana.

The cold air will generally be dry and move from east to west across the divide. The further east you go the quicker the temperatures drop. As the front moves in winds will also pick up with gusts of 25-30 mph possible. Highs today top out in the teens and twenties.

A weak low pressure system will also bring another round of snow to the region today. Snow is not expected to be with heavy with around 1"-to-4" possible in the mountains and 1/2"-to-2" in the valleys.

Temperatures quickly drop tonight as skies clear. Expect lows in the singe digits or below zero tonight Thursday morning.

Expect dry conditions Thursday with another round of light snow moving in Friday.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, a weak ridge of high pressure looks to build leading to dry weather with highs in the 30s Saturday and 30s to low 40s Sunday.