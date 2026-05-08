Weather Forecast: Beautiful Mother's Day Weekend

MISSOULA — Another nice Spring day on tap Friday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Expect sunshine early with increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening as a weak low pressure moves into Montana.

This system will bring light rain Friday night into Saturday to areas along and east of the divide. West of the divide expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s again Saturday.

High pressure will then quickly move back in Sunday allowing temperatures to quickly warm up. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s on Mother's Day. Expect these temperatures to then stick around going into next week.