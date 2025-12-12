Weather Forecast: Big difference in temperatures Friday

MISSOULA — A Flood Warning remains in place for the Fisher River south of Libby until further notice with minor flooding expected to continue through today. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Light rain and mild weather continues for western Montana today with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Areas east of the divide are dealing with snow and bitterly cold temperatures as highs only top out in the single digits and teens today. For those traveling east expect difficult driving conditions through the day Friday.

Looking at the weekend, a mild and dry weather pattern sets up with highs in the 40s to low 50s along with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Taking a quick look at next week, active weather makes a return with rain showers back in the forecast by Monday and Tuesday.