Weather Forecast: Breezy winds to end the week

MISSOULA — High pressure returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs returning to the 70s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies overhead.

Winds will pick up Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches. Winds will gust around 30 mph to 40 mph on both Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening.

As the cold front moves through Friday temperatures will drop into the 50s with scattered rain showers as well.

The weekend will showcase a dry day Saturday with highs in the 60s. Scattered rain showers then return Sunday with temperatures back in the 50s and low 60s.

Cool and wet weather will continue into next week with temperatures remaining in the 50s to low 60s with scattered rain showers each afternoon and evening.