Weather Forecast: Breezy winds Wednesday through Friday

MISSOULA — Scattered rain and snow showers will continue for southwest Montana early this morning with clearing skies through the day. Highs this afternoon top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday and Friday gusty winds form the northwest will keep scattered snow in the forecast primarily in the mountains across northwest Montana. Occasionally some of these showers may make it down into the valleys. West-central and southwest Montana remain dry with with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Gusty winds develop today and continue Thursday and Friday. Expect winds gusts between 20-35 mph in the valleys with 40-50 mph gusts in the mountains.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, mild and dry weather is expected with mostly to partly sunny skies along with highs in the 40s to low 50s.