Weather Forecast: Chances for thunderstorms through the evening

MISSOULA- The last remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Hilary will make thunderstorms possible tonight across the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has given most of the state a very low risk level when it comes to severity in these thunderstorms.

However, that still means that lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain can occur in isolated cells.

You may hear the rumbling of thunder overnight tonight as well, but by tomorrow the skies look to clear up and sunshine will return.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side, with mid-to-high 70s forecasted for most locations.

A high pressure ridge will build into the weekend and allow temps to climb back to summer normals in the 80s and 90s.