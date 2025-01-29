Weather Forecast: Changes to our forecast starts Friday

MISSOULA — One more day of high pressure Thursday before big changes move in for the weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Western Montana from Friday until Monday of next week.

During this time heavy snow of 1-to-2 feet will fall in the mountains. The heaviest snow will be in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region. This will impact Marias, Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail passes.

Valleys will see precipitation start as rain, rain/snow or freezing rain Friday and Saturday, before turning to all snow Saturday night, Sunday and Monday.

Cold and active weather looks to stick around through next week with highs in the teens and 20s along with scattered snow showers.

