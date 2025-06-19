Weather Forecast: Changes to our weather start Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues through today with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Things begin to change tonight into Friday as a low pressure and cold front approaches.

Thunderstorms start to pop up this afternoon, primarily east of the Bitterroot Valley.

Some storms could be strong with heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds possible.

Storms then become more widespread and move into all of Western Montana tonight and into Friday morning. Again, some storms could be on the stronger side.

Expect off and on rain through the day Friday with high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Behind the cold front, much cooler weather sets up for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with rain showers as well.

The heaviest rain on Saturday falls across Northwest Montana.

For those with plans to head to the mountains this weekend, there will be a chance for mountain snow to set up as cooler air moves in.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Glacier National Park along with the Mission and Swan Ranges.

Snow amounts of 6"-to-12" are possible above 6,000 feet. and 2"-to-4" between 4,000 feet and 6,000 feet.

Another aspect of this storm will be the chance for heavy rain in Northwest Montana.



Confidence is trending higher that a prolonged rain event will produce 2"-to-4" of rainfall in a 48-hour period, starting Friday evening and lasting into Sunday.

The result will be the potential for rock and debris slides along steep terrain in Glacier National Park and Forest Service roads in the Flathead and Kootenai National forests.

Lowland ponding of water will be possible in poor drainage areas.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: