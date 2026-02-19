Weather Forecast: Chilly and dry Thursday, light snow Friday

MISSOULA — Looking at a chilly but generally dry day around western Montana. A few light snow flurries could fall across northwest Montana, other than that expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Light snow returns Friday with only minor impacts in the mountains. Highs again Friday will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, a weak ridge of high pressure looks to build, leading to dry weather with highs in the 30s Saturday then 30s to mid 40s Sunday.

Mild and wet weather will set up to start next week. Right now, models have temperatures in the 40s with even a few low 50s with rain showers Monday. Highs remain in the 40s with valley rain/snow along with mountain snow Tuesday.