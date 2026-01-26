Weather Forecast: Chilly temps Monday

MISSOULA — It's a cold start to our Monday with many waking up in the single digits and teens. Clouds will increase today with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and highs in the 20s to low 30s.

A weak high pressure ridge sets up Tuesday and Wednesday with some valley fog and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures warm into the upper 30s and 40s by Thursday and Friday. By this time, several weak weather systems will bring some light snow to the mountains along with rain or a wintry mix to the valleys on both Thursday and Friday.

Looking at the weekend, it's shaping up to be mild and dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s.