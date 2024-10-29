Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Cold temperatures tonight and Wednesday morning

A brief high pressure ridge brings clearing skies through Wednesday
MISSOULA — A brief and weak ridge of high pressure will build today and tomorrow.

This will allow skies to clear with sunshine this afternoon and Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s both days.

With the clearing skies, expect a cold night tonight with lows in the teens and twenties.

Another cold front will bring more valley rain/snow and mountain snow on Thursday and Friday.

Again, this system isn't particularly strong, however, it could bring an inch or two to area passes during this time frame.

Weather remains cool and somewhat active into the weekend with highs remaining in the 40s along with light rain and snow showers.

