Weather Forecast: Clouds with rain showers for the Easter weekend

MISSOULA — What a nice Friday around Western Montana with sunny skies and highs in the 40s to mid-50s.

Rain showers make a return for the Easter weekend as a series of weather systems move through the Northern Rockies.

Clouds with rain showers for the Easter weekend

First, a cold front brings increasing clouds, breezy winds along with scattered mountain snow and valley rain Saturday afternoon.

Scattered rain showers will again develop Sunday afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

We'll remain somewhat active into next week with off-and-on rain showers and temperatures in the 50s.

