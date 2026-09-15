Weather Forecast: Cloudy again Tuesday, sunshine Wednesday

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures again Tuesday. Highs remain in the 50s to low 60s across northwest Montana. Locations south of I-90 will see a bit more sun allowing temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 60s.

High pressure builds with sunny skies along with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s Wednesday.

Our next weather system brings showers and storms primarily to locations south of I-90 on Thursday. The further north your travel the drier it will be, expect highs in the 70s Thursday.

Showers and storms will move further north reaching the Mission Valley Thursday night and Friday. Right now locations north of the Mission Valley stay mostly dry. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful with sunny skies along with highs in the 70s.