Weather Forecast: Cloudy, wet, & cooler weekend for Montana

MISSOULA — Today has been a more mild day than expected for Western Montana, but other areas of the state are looking very different.

Overall, this system has fizzled out a little bit for us as we get closer to the changes.

Snow totals have been reduced to a trace to 3" maximum for most Western Montana valleys between now and Sunday.

However, things will be feeling and looking different as we progress towards Sunday.

Tonight into tomorrow morning will remain calm, mild, and cloudy.

On Saturday afternoon, a line of rain/snow from the west will burst in with moisture for the region.

Roads may become slick or just wet late Saturday evening.

The snow could continue into Sunday morning as well.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow before cooling down into the low 40s and upper 30s on Sunday.

This system will be great for our mountain ranges though and provide a much-needed boost to our snowpack levels.