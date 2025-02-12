Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Cold continues with snow returning Friday

It will be cold and dry again tonight into Thursday.
MISSOULA — Very cold temperatures again tonight into Thursday with lows below zero and highs in the teens and 20s.

Snow chances return to the forecast Thursday night into Friday Friday. This system doesn't look to be particularly strong, however, a few inches will be possible for all of Western Montana by Friday evening.

After a dry day on Saturday, a warmer and wet weather system from the Pacific moves in on Sunday. This setup usually brings moderate to heavy snow to the mountains along the MT/ID border and Glacier region while valleys see a snow or a rain/snow mix.

This setup continues through the start of next week with highs running in the mid to upper 30s.

